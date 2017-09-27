

CTV Ottawa





Le Nordik Spa, which bills itself as the largest spa in North America, has a plan for a new 60-room hotel on its sprawling property in Chelsea, Quebec.

The plan may get all wet if local politicians don't agree to an exemption that would permit a hotel taller than current by-laws permit.

Right now the height restriction is 12 metres.

Nordik says if there's no approval, the alternate plan is smaller buildings and the need to remove more than 200 trees.

Chelsea Municipal Council is expected to vote on the proposal October 2, 2017.

CTV Ottawa reporter Annie-Bergeron Oliver will have more on this story tonight at 5 and 6 pm.