

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The LCBO is extending last call this week ahead of a possible strike.

Eight-thousand unionized workers are threatening to walk off the job on Monday if a deal is not reached.

Select LCBO outlets will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Some stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement, the LCBO says it remains focused on reaching a fair, sustainable and responsible collective agreement. In the event of a strike, the LCBO says it has plans to provide some levels of service.

If there is no strike by OPSEU workers, the LCBO says over 450 stores across Canada will open from as early as 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 2. All LCBO locations will be closed on Canada Day.