

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating a late night shooting in Sandy Hill.

It happened in the area of Wiggins Private around 11:23 p.m. Thursday evening.

No one was hurt.

This is the second shooting in Ottawa in less than 24 hours.

Early Thursday morning, police were called to the area of Rideau and Augusta Streets for reports of gunshots being fired. Shell casings were found on the ground.

A 25-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He is in stable condition.