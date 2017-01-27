Kitchen fire at Manotick Arena
Fire crews were called the arena on Dr. Leach Drive in Manotick just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
The kitchen is the focus of the investigation into a fire at the Manotick arena.
Crews were called the arena on Dr. Leach Drive just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control.
Fire officials say there is damage in the kitchen and smoke and water damage in the community hall and arena's stands.
No one was in the arena when the fire started.
Shiverfest was scheduled for this weekend. The Manotick Community Centre says it will go ahead-, but some events will be moved to the nearby Legion.
Shiverfest update Saturday's pancake breakfast and children's fun time have been moved to United Church, 5567 Main St, Manotick.— Manotick VCA (@ManotickVCA) January 27, 2017
Shiverfest 2017 is still going ahead this weekend in spite of Manotick Arena fire. We will post updates on alternate venues on web site.— Manotick VCA (@ManotickVCA) January 27, 2017
