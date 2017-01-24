Kingston man with sword threatens to behead woman who offered him coffee: police
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:54PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 49-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly waving a sword and threatening to behead a woman who offered him coffee.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say the weekend encounter took place at a local home.
The victim allegedly asked the man if he wanted any coffee or food and soon determined that he had been drinking.
When she indicated he would have to leave if he didn't stop drinking, police allege he grabbed a sword from the corner of the room and threatened to cut off her head.
They say he then began waving it at her as she reached for a phone to call police, prompting her to flee the room and take her son along for protection.
Police arrested the man without incident and charged him with assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Ottawa Police turn to YouTube to solve gang killings
- Veteran Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Henry Burris announces retirement
- Hometown hero Todd Nicholson named Chef de Mission for 2018 Paralympic Games
- Postmedia laying off 15 positions at Ottawa Citizen and Montreal Gazette
- Kingston man with sword threatens to behead woman who offered him coffee: police
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Kingston man with sword threatens to behead woman who offered him coffee: police
- 'Stop breaking into our store' store owners plead after 4th break-in
- Veteran Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Henry Burris announces retirement
- Convicted sex offender escapes from facility in Kingston
- Major crash closes highway in West Quebec
- Man dead after crash on Fallowfield Road
- School bus cancellations and school closures
- Win $10,000 worth of brand new equipment from Fitness Depot!
Advertisement