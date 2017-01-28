

CTV Ottawa





More than one hundred kilt-clad skaters took to the ice Saturday for Ottawa's Great Canadian Kilt Skate.

The third annual event had skaters at the outdoor ice rink at Lansdowne Park decked out in a wide variety of tartans and plaid. The event was supposed to take place on the Rideau Canal, but for the third year in a row it was forced to relocate because of milder weather. The Rideau Canal is currently closed.

"This is a lovely venue. We were looking forward to having it on the Rideau Canal Skateway," said Don Cummer, one of the organizers. "Mother nature has the final say on where we have the kilt skates."

Participants say the milder weather, hovering around -2, made for a better skate than the inaugural year when temperatures with the wind chill were hovering around -35.

"Everyone who had bare legs had permanent rings around their legs for about four hours afterwards. It was exciting, but it was chilly," said Tim Robinson. "It's better. We'd like to be on the canal, but not quite that cold because it was extreme."

The annual skate is organized by the Scottish Society of Ottawa. It's meant to commemorate the birthday of Canada's first Prime Minister, Sir John A Macdonald.

The Great Canadian Kilt Skate took place in seven communities across Canada Saturday.