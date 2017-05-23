

The Canadian Press





KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. -- Police in Kawartha Lakes say they're investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a vehicle parked in a field.

Police say 19-year-old Bayram Abolhassani-Larki was reported missing in Toronto last December.

Kawartha Lakes police say the body was found on May 16, more than five months after he disappeared.

They say more information will be released as it becomes available, and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.