Kawartha Lakes police investigate homicide after body is found in vehicle
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2017 11:40AM EDT
KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. -- Police in Kawartha Lakes say they're investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a vehicle parked in a field.
Police say 19-year-old Bayram Abolhassani-Larki was reported missing in Toronto last December.
Kawartha Lakes police say the body was found on May 16, more than five months after he disappeared.
They say more information will be released as it becomes available, and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Terror attack in Manchester 'intended to kill little girls,' experts say
- Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert in U.K.
- Passenger took cocaine before disrupting flight, lawyer says
- Kawartha Lakes police investigate homicide after body is found in vehicle
- Ottawa Police search overnight for missing elderly woman