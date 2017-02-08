

CTV Ottawa





A Kanata toddler sustained severe burns to his face and limbs after his crib caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire and paramedic crews responded to a 911 call from the home on Gowrie drive reporting a fire in the home just after 2:10 a.m. Wednesday. The fire was on the second-floor of the two-storey home.

The toddler was given advanced life support and taken to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said in a release. The child's mother was also taken to hospital. A male patient was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters got the blaze under control at 2:40 a.m. Damage to the home was estimated at $100,000.

Red Cross and Salvation Army officials were at the hospital assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.