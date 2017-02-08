

A Kanata toddler who sustained severe burns to his face and limbs early Wednesday remains in critical but stable condition.

Fire and paramedic crews responded to a 911 call from the home on Gowrie Drive in Glen Cairn reporting a fire in the home just after 2:10 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by a humidifier.

The fire started in the boy's crib on the second floor of the home. The boy's parents rescued him, but he was left with second and third-degree burns to his upper body.

The toddler was given advanced life support and taken to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said. The child's mother and father were also taken to hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a cousin, the toddler's name is Cody. The page is aiming to raise $5,000 for the family. He remains in critical condition in hospital.

The toddler's father says investigators are looking at a humidifier in the room to see whether it may have been linked to the blaze.

Investigators have seized objects from the boy's room for investigation. The father says the humidifer was the only object plugged in in the room.

Humidifiers are commonly used in kids' rooms over the winter months to help relieve sinus congestion.

The home was equipped with working smoke alarms, which likely saved the family's lives, investigators said. Firefighters got the blaze under control at 2:40 a.m. Damage to the home was estimated at $100,000.

Red Cross and Salvation Army officials were at the hospital assisting the family on Wednesday.