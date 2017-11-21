

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A French public school in Kanata will be named after Canada’s new Governor General today.

École élémentaire publique Kanata on Halton Terrace will be renamed École élémentaire publique Julie-Payette.

Governor General Julie Payette is scheduled to unveil the school’s new logo and speak to students and staff.

École élémentaire publique Kanata is operated by Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario. The school places special emphasis on science, sports, arts and music.

Payette was sworn-in as Canada’s Governor General last month. From 1992 to 2013, Payette worked as an astronaut and flew two missions in space.