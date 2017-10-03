

CTV Ottawa





A jury comprised of seven women and five men has been selected in the Basil Borutski case.

The trial will now commence in an Ottawa courtoom Wednesday, October, 4, 2017.

The 59-year-old Borutski is on trial for the September 2015 killings of Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam and Carol Culleton.

Since Bortuski refused to respond to any questions put to him by the court, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

There will be a vigil in Eganville Tuesday evening to remember the victims.

It begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2017 at the Bonnechere Union Public Library at 74 Maple Street.