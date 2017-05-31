Jonathan Pitre outside for first time in months
Jonathan Pitre enjoying fresh air outside with his mother Tina Boileau. (Tina Boileau/Facebook)
Jonathan Pitre got to do something he hadn't in two months today.
He went outside.
His mother Tina Boileau posted a photo to social media showing Jonathan outdoors as he continues to recover from his second stem cell transplant in Minnesota.
In the picture, Pitre is seated, is wearing a surgical mask and is still hooked up to several medical devices.
While the transplant to treat his blistering skin disease has taken, the 16-year-old had been dealing with liver, kidney and gastrointestinal complications.
