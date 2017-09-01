John Ross Moulton identified as victim is deadly crash on the 401
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 5:49AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 5:35PM EDT
John Ross Moulton has been identified as the victim in a multi vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Joyceville on Friday.
The fatal crash happened just before 7 a.m. just west of the Joyceville Road exit. It involves two vehicles and a tractor-trailer.
Moulton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier, the highway was closed in both directions after another three-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. Two cars and a tractor-trailer headed eastbound were involved in that collision.
The driver of one of the cars, 55-year-old Daniel Thomas Gribben of Gananoque, was charged with dangerous driving.
The highway has since re-opened in both directions, but traffic remains slow.