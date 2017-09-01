

John Ross Moulton has been identified as the victim in a multi vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Joyceville on Friday.

The fatal crash happened just before 7 a.m. just west of the Joyceville Road exit. It involves two vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

Moulton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier, the highway was closed in both directions after another three-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. Two cars and a tractor-trailer headed eastbound were involved in that collision.

The driver of one of the cars, 55-year-old Daniel Thomas Gribben of Gananoque, was charged with dangerous driving.

The highway has since re-opened in both directions, but traffic remains slow.