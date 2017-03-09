

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson doesn’t want to leave politics yet. Watson announced he will seek a third term as mayor in next year’s municipal election.

In a statement Thursday morning, Watson wrote “Our city is in the midst of its most significant transformation in a generation, and with the support of the people of Ottawa, I hope to continue to play a small part in our beautiful city’s bright future.”

Watson mentioned major city building projects such as Zibi, LeBreton Flats, and the new Central Library “that need a leader with a track record of getting things done.”

Watson has been mayor of Ottawa since 2010.

The next municipal election is scheduled for October 2018.