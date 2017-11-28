

It follows the billions of dollars in sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It's a day aimed at your heart, head and wallet.

It's Giving Tuesday.

A global day of giving driven by social media.

In Ottawa, charities are urging area residents to donate to a favourite cause today.

From the Telfer School at uOttawa to the Shepherds of Good Hope, Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help out your neighbours and community with a financial contribution.

In other cases, it could be a donation of clothes or food.

For some, it's also an opportunity to lessen the guilt from the all out of Christmas shopping blitz of last weekend.

Giving Tuesday raised $177 million in the United States in 2016.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are raised in the Ottawa area.

❤ 5 reasons to #GiveToSheps on #GivingTuesday ❤

2. We serve almost 1,500 meals across our programs, each day. By supporting Shepherds of Good Hope, you are providing warm, nutritious meals to our community hungry.

Donate: https://t.co/OG1OYIkj31 #hungry #homeless #community pic.twitter.com/8UNVa8efm9 — Shepherds Good Hope (@ShepsGoodHope) November 28, 2017

#GivingTuesdayCA is a day dedicated to giving back. Here’s how @love_ottawa & United Way are teaming up to support those most in need: https://t.co/Dstxv1y9AQ #GiveOttawa pic.twitter.com/dSzoXhVGWX — United Way Ottawa (@UnitedWayOttawa) November 28, 2017