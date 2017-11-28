It's Tuesday. Are you giving?
Giving Tuesday marked the official opening of the holiday giving season. (GivingTuesday.ca)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 2:22PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 2:31PM EST
It follows the billions of dollars in sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
It's a day aimed at your heart, head and wallet.
It's Giving Tuesday.
A global day of giving driven by social media.
In Ottawa, charities are urging area residents to donate to a favourite cause today.
From the Telfer School at uOttawa to the Shepherds of Good Hope, Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help out your neighbours and community with a financial contribution.
In other cases, it could be a donation of clothes or food.
For some, it's also an opportunity to lessen the guilt from the all out of Christmas shopping blitz of last weekend.
Giving Tuesday raised $177 million in the United States in 2016.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are raised in the Ottawa area.
❤ 5 reasons to #GiveToSheps on #GivingTuesday ❤— Shepherds Good Hope (@ShepsGoodHope) November 28, 2017
2. We serve almost 1,500 meals across our programs, each day. By supporting Shepherds of Good Hope, you are providing warm, nutritious meals to our community hungry.
Donate: https://t.co/OG1OYIkj31 #hungry #homeless #community pic.twitter.com/8UNVa8efm9
#GivingTuesdayCA is a day dedicated to giving back. Here’s how @love_ottawa & United Way are teaming up to support those most in need: https://t.co/Dstxv1y9AQ #GiveOttawa pic.twitter.com/dSzoXhVGWX— United Way Ottawa (@UnitedWayOttawa) November 28, 2017
Last year you helped us raise $371,391 in 24 hours! Join us on November 28, donations will be matched 50¢ to the $ ����— uOttawa (@uOttawa) November 22, 2017
Discover uOttawa's #GivingTuesdayCA initiatives ➡️ https://t.co/jtH6OGQ8i2 pic.twitter.com/WemHpdCRoi