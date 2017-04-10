

Looks like April, feels like June.

Monday’s hourly high of 24°C in Ottawa turned the day into a relative scorcher. The average high for April 10th is 9°C.

24°C is the average high for June.

In fact it was getting close to the record for April 10th. That is 25.6°C set way back in 1945.

It was enough to send people scurrying for the exits to enjoy some long-awaited summerlike sun and warmth.

“It's one of these days, you know, do you sit inside or do you sit out? There's no question. You sit outside and you find the sun and you soak it up, right?” said Arlene Whitehead, one of the many patrons who enjoyed an outdoor patio in the Byward Market.

Jade Lavoie did one better. The first year student at the University of Ottawa set up a hammock on the grounds outside Tabaret Hall. She was one of dozens of students who staked out a piece of grass to study, toss a Frisbee, or simply bask in the sun. “It makes a difference, working in a room with four walls and no windows versus working in the sunshine. So I decided to take it outdoors,” she said.

Eventually the summerlike temperatures were dampened by a line of showers and thunderstorms that swept across the region late in the day.

But even that seemed more summerlike than not.

And, as always, it could have been worse.

On April 10th, 1973 Ottawa received a record 8.4 centimetres of snow.