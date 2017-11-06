

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive has kept its title as the worst intersection in the city for collisions.

Newly released data from the City of Ottawa shows there were 43 collisions at the intersection in 2016. It’s the third straight year Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive was the worst intersection for collisions.

There were 14,023 collisions across Ottawa in 2016, the lowest total in five years. The city says 3,636 people were injured in crashes on Ottawa roads in 2016, down from 3,787 in 2015.

Twenty-six people died in collisions on Ottawa roads in 2016.

The Top 10 Signalized Intersection Collision Locations in 2016.