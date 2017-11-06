Intersection of Hunt Club and Riverside the worst for crashes
A crash on Hunt Club Road sent two people in their 60s to hospital with life threatening injuries (CTV Ottawa, February 1, 2015)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 2:18AM EST
The intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive has kept its title as the worst intersection in the city for collisions.
Newly released data from the City of Ottawa shows there were 43 collisions at the intersection in 2016. It’s the third straight year Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive was the worst intersection for collisions.
There were 14,023 collisions across Ottawa in 2016, the lowest total in five years. The city says 3,636 people were injured in crashes on Ottawa roads in 2016, down from 3,787 in 2015.
Twenty-six people died in collisions on Ottawa roads in 2016.
The Top 10 Signalized Intersection Collision Locations in 2016.
- 1. Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive
- 2. Prince of Wales Drive and West Hunt Club Road
- 3. West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue
- 4. Montreal Road and Vanier Parkway
- 4. Hawthorne Road and Hunt Club Road
- 6. Cyrville Rd and Innes Rd
- 7. Fallowfiled Road and Greenbank Road
- 7. Innes Road and Tenth Line Road
- 7. Bank St. and Hunt Club Road
- 10. Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue
- 10. Kirkwood Ave and Carling Ave.