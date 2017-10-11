

CTV Ottawa





Girls, today is your day so enjoy every minute of it! It's International Day of the Girl, a day set up by the United Nations in 2011 that focuses on the girl as a child with her potential to do anything she strives to achieve in life. Females around the world face threats, discrimination and other negative well-being. This is the chance for parents, brothers, and other family and friends to recognize and celebrate the girl in their lives, and pay respect and honour their basic human rights. You go girl! #dayofthegirl