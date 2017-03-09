

CTV Ottawa





Two Ottawa residents have scratched their way into a nice tidy $50,000 lottery win.

Ruth Rodgers and Adel Dalati of Manotick both hit the winning prize on the Instant Keno scratch game.

Rodgers purchased her ticket at the CNIB on Carling Avenue.

Adel Dalati says he plans a family trip to California to celebrate. He purchased his ticket at the Hasty Market in downtown Ottawa.