Instant Keno Lottery Winners from Ottawa
Adel Dalati of Manotick won the $50,000 top prize with INSTANT KENO.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 5:07PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 5:43PM EST
Two Ottawa residents have scratched their way into a nice tidy $50,000 lottery win.
Ruth Rodgers and Adel Dalati of Manotick both hit the winning prize on the Instant Keno scratch game.
Rodgers purchased her ticket at the CNIB on Carling Avenue.
Adel Dalati says he plans a family trip to California to celebrate. He purchased his ticket at the Hasty Market in downtown Ottawa.