Inspiration Village is officially open to the public, and is receiving mixed reviews.

The event started with a bang! The ribbon was dropped Saturday at noon and dancers lead guests through the exhibit, which is made out of storage containers, to a stage where throat singers Silla + Rise performed. Mayor Jim Watson and Guy Laflamme from Ottawa 2017 were both on site to provide opening speeches.

In total, 41 sea containers have been plunked down on York St. between Sussex St. and ByWard Market Square to create the exhibit. Each one is filled with elements to showcase Canada’s provinces and territories.

Many at the event enjoyed the idea of showing off Canada’s culture during its 150th anniversary.

“It’s showcasing lots of different parts of Canada, it’s neat for the kids to learn, and it’s great for Ottawa,” said Tim, who was at the event with his two children.

On the flip side some were concerned about York St. being open to traffic with so many pedestrians in one area. As well, some business owners are still angry after losing 92 parking spots to create space for the event.

“We’ve lost 92 out of 500 convenient parking spaces, that is 20 per cent, that is significant,” said Phil Emond from Gordon Harrison Canadian Landscape Gallery.

Guy LaFlamme with Ottawa 2017 said plenty of parking is still available.

“There’s 3000 in the area and (the event) will bring so much vibrancy to the market,” he added.

On Saturday, thousand did walk through the exhibit. Taking photos with the ‘Ottawa’ letters on display, and checking out the activities offered inside each container.

The event will run until September.

