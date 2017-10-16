

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Illegal parkers racked up $19 million worth of tickets in Ottawa last year.

Bylaw Services offices issued 348,877 parking infraction charges across the city in 2016.

A new report says parking on private property was the most common parking infraction, with 97,359 parking tickets issued.

Parking in excess of posted time limits resulted in 41,377 parking tickets issued.

The city’s Parking Enforcement Unit includes 49 full-time and 29 part-time officers.