

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Convicted murderer Ian Bush has been found guilty of all charges, including attempted murder, in connection with an attack on an elderly veteran.

Bush had been accused of breaking into an apartment where he bound, beat, and robbed 101-year-old Ernest Côté in December 2014.

Côté passed away of natural causes in February 2015.

Beyond attempted murder, Bush was also charged with robbery with violence, forcible confinement, breaking and entering, and use of a credit card obtained by crime.

Earlier this year, Bush was convicted of murdering a retired tax judge, his wife, and their neigbour.

He's serving a sentence of life behind bars, with no chance of parole for 25 years, in that case.