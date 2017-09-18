

Hydro Ottawa crews have left Georgia and are now headed to Long Island, New York in anticipation of Hurricane Jose.

25 crew members spent the past five days working in the Blue Ridge mountain area in Georgia, after Hurricane Irma came through.

They worked up to 17 hours a day, clearing trees, and repairing damaged power lines and poles.

New York is now bracing for the category 1 storm that will pack in high winds, heavy rain, and create large waves.