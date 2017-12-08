

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A man is being treated for serious injuries after a late night crash in Orleans.

The single vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 174 between Jeanne D'Arc and Montreal Road.

Police say the car struck the median before stopping.

The lone occupant in the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

The westbound lanes of Highway 174 were closed overnight, but reopened just before 7 a.m.