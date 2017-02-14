Huntley Centennial Public School closed today
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 7:05AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 7:06AM EST
Huntley Centennial Public School at 118 Langstaff Dr. in Carp is closed to students today due to flooding and lack of water and heat. School staff are asked to come to school. Parents have been asked not to drop off children at school today and the school board will update as the situation unfolds. The Ottawa Carleton School Board says updates will be posted to the board's website.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Closing arguements complete in Ottawa's prom-night murder trial
- Former exotic dancer breaks down in tears as she hears text message from murder victim
- No one injured after train hits school bus near Belleville: police
- Trump says NAFTA deal with Canada will only be 'tweaked'
- Man killed in single car collision near Brockville