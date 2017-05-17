

Hot, sunny weather greeted residents in the capital Wednesday after weeks of rain and flooding.

The temperature peaked at 30 degrees Celsius, or 35 degrees with the Humidex. The UV index, at 8, was also high raising concerns about safety. Experts urged residents to limit sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is at its hottest and to apply copious amounts of sunscreen every two hours.

Sidewalks, multi-use pathways, and patios were packed as residents soaked in the sun. Even Ottawa beaches, despite warnings of contaminated water and dangerous water levels, were busy.

John Rathwell opted for a slightly less well known activity – surfing at Bate Island.

“It’s a gem in the city,” Rathwell said.

The wacky wave at Bate Island only exists for a few weeks every year when the Ottawa River is high. Rathwell said the wave is a popular past-time for kayakers and surfers looking to work on their craft.

“The wave that forms here in downtown is one of the best waves in the world,” he said. “Kayakers and surfers from all over come to Ottawa to ride it.”

The warm weather is not expected to last too much longer, with rain and even thunderstorms in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the long weekend. According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms with a high of 28 degrees is forecast for Thursday, followed by showers on both Saturday and Sunday.