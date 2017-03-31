

Ontario's annual 'sunshine list' of public employees who made more than $100,000 last year is out, and Ottawa’s top earners are not a surprise.

Hospital executives, university and college administrators and top city employees are some of the city’s highest earners in 2016.

Ottawa Hospital president Jack Kitts is Ottawa’s highest earner on the list. He made $630,485 last year, the 16th-highest overall.

Former University of Ottawa president Allan Rock raked in $394,999 in 2016; he left that job on June 30. His successor Jacques Fremont earned $197,499.

Carleton University president Roseanne Runte made $358,471. And Algonquin College president Cheryl Jensen made $332,100.

The highest paid public-sector employee in the province was Ontario Power Generation president and CEO Jeffrey Lyash, who earned $1,155,899.14.

Among city employees, medical officer of health Isra Levy topped the list at $302,412. He’s followed by police Chief Charles Bordeleau at $281,511, and deputy police chief Jill Skinner at $272,208.

In 2016, there were 2,884 employees on the list, including city, Ottawa Public Library and Ottawa Police Services employees. That’s down from 2,912 in 2015.

Of those, 64 per cent are first responders: 1,203 from Ottawa Police, 495 from Ottawa Fire and 158 from Ottawa Paramedic Service.

In a memo, city human resources chief Marianne Phillips said 39 per cent of city employees have a base salary less than $100,000, but are on the list because of retroactive payments, overtime, on-call pay or vacation payouts.

Phillips also pointed out that the $100,000 threshold has been in place since 1996. If it were increased to reflect inflation, it would be $144,100. In that case, only 142 municipal employees would make the list.

However, Premier Kathleen Wynne says she has no plans to raise the threshold.

This year there are 123,410 workers on the list, up from 115,431 last year, earning salaries and benefits that total nearly $16 billion.

With files from the Canadian Press