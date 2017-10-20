

CTV Ottawa





A woman was not hurt after her vehicle hit a horse in the Pontiac early this morning.

MRC des Collines says they received a 911 call to Cochrane Road just after midnight. A 27-year-old woman from the area tried to break suddenly to avoid hitting a horse who has made its way onto the road.

The horse died on impact.

The woman’s vehicle suffered serious damaged. She was not hurt but police say she is in shock. Police say the road was very dark and wasn’t lit. Speed is not part of the investigation.