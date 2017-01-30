

CTV Ottawa





The Susan Shirley Maternity home in Smiths Falls in closing its doors tomorrow after almost six years of helping young mothers and their babies.

In a news release, the operators, Nicole and Ryan Anderson say they're not able to carry on the progream because of a family matter.

"We have witnessed many new beginnings and aided in the success of many healthy babies and health families. For that we are truly thankful", stated the Andersons in a new release. .

The 24-hour program helped 54 young women with parenting and job training.

In just the last year, fourteen young mothers gained valuable job training in a store set up by the program called The Duchess Boutique.

The Smiths Falls young moms program was the only residential home of its kind between eastern Ontario and the Toronto area.

The program is operated by the Crowns of Life charity.

The head office will be relocated to the Hamilton area.