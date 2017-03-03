Hintonburger moves into Vibe lounge location
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 2:04PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 2:36PM EST
Hintonburger is on the move again.
This time the popular burger eatery is moving into the space at 1066 Somerset Street W which was recently occupied by the Vibe Lounge.
Hintonburger is now located just west of the Vibe at 1096 Wellington Street West, home of the former Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Neighbours are thrilled with the news.
Local area councillor Jeff Lieper also tweeted his approval.
The Vibe had become the focus of community anger because of a number of crime incidents near the lounge.
Last December, a 17-year-old teenager was shot dead just up the street on Bayswater Avenue.
