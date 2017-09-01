

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A stretch of Highway 17 between Pembroke and Mattawa has reopened, after being closed due to a fatal crash.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:00 p.m. Friday, near Deux Rivieres.

The motorcycle passenger was taken to hospital by air ambulance and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

An OPP news release said westbound traffic was being diverted south on Highway 41 at Pembroke.

The road reopened just after 6:30 p.m.