Henry Burris is going out on top.

The 41-year-old quarterback, who has had one of the most illustrious careers in CFL history, is will announce his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Burris led the Redblacks to the Grey Cup championship this year in just their third season, winning Grey Cup MVP honours in the process.

Burris is third all-time in CFL passing yards and passing touchdowns.

He has won three Grey Cups, two Grey Cup MVP awards and was the league's Most Outstanding Player twice.

The Redblacks have scheduled a news conference for noon on Tuesday.