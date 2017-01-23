Henry Burris to announce retirement on Tuesday
Henry Burris is reportedly set to announce his retirement.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 9:29AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 10:40AM EST
Henry Burris is going out on top.
The 41-year-old quarterback, who has had one of the most illustrious careers in CFL history, is will announce his retirement from football on Tuesday.
Burris led the Redblacks to the Grey Cup championship this year in just their third season, winning Grey Cup MVP honours in the process.
Burris is third all-time in CFL passing yards and passing touchdowns.
He has won three Grey Cups, two Grey Cup MVP awards and was the league's Most Outstanding Player twice.
The Redblacks have scheduled a news conference for noon on Tuesday.
