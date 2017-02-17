

CTV Ottawa





Grey Cup MVP Henry Burris is beginning a new career in broadcasting.

Bell Media is happy to announce retired quarterback and three-time Grey Cup Champion Henry Burris will be joining the team as a co-host on CTV Morning Live.

Starting on Tuesday, along with Melissa Lamb, Lianne Laing, Sarah Freemark, and Stefan Keyes, Burris will bring Ottawa the latest local news, weather and traffic.

During the CFL season, he'll provide CFL commentary on TSN 1200 and Newstalk 580 CFRA during Ottawa REDBLACKS games.

Henry Burris retired from professional football after leading the Ottawa Redblacks to their first Grey Cup in 40 years.