

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Help Wanted sign is hanging on the Canada 150 Rink for a Zamboni driver.

The Ottawa Senators are hiring part-time Zamboni drivers to care for the ice on Parliament Hill this winter.

Job responsibilities include ensuring that the ice surface and amenities are properly maintained. The job posting states the employees must also complete minor repairs on the ice surface, dasher boards and assist with cleaning the change room.

Qualifications include experience in driving a Zamboni, "energetic and enthusiastic" and speaking French & English is preferred.

The Canada 150 Rink is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 7. It will remain open until the end of Winterlude in February.

More information on the Ottawa Senators job posting is located on the club's website.