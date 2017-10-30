

Today's record breaking rainfall is causing flooding across the National Capital Region.

A Rainfall Warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with up to 100 mm of rain expected by the end of the day.

There have been reports of flooded basements across Ottawa. The Ottawa Public School Board says Stephen Leacock Elementary School is closed for the day due to a plumbing issue. The school and the Extended Day Program will remain closed for the day.

The heavy rainfall created slick driving conditions across Ottawa this morning. Ottawa Police say Halifax St is closed from Walkley to Dakota Street due to flooding. There are reports of several roads with massive puddles and flooding. One viewer reported two feet of water on Island Park Drive at Highway 417 underpass.

Certains résidents de Val-des-Monts complètement isolés le long de la route du Carrefour #policemrc #vdm pic.twitter.com/68RzFrnCkh — PoliceMRCdesCollines (@Police_MRC) October 30, 2017

Please drive carefully. The accumulation of water due to the heavy rainfall has created large and deep puddles of water. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 30, 2017

Flooding in parking lot at Riverside and Bank St. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/vky8qg2Sr8 — Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) October 30, 2017

Avoid Featherstone and Ryder. Very bad flooding pic.twitter.com/ItonUMtRaZ

— Jean Cloutier (@JeanCloutierOtt) October 30, 2017

In Gatineau, a tractor-trailer carrying wood flipped over just before 4 a.m. at the westbound Highway 50 interchange to Highway 5. Wooden planks were left spread across the road.

Quebec Provincial Police say strong winds and the heavy rain may have caused the driver to lose control of the truck.