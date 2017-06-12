

A heat warning remains in effect for the National Capital Region.

A high of 32 degrees was reached both Sunday and Monday afternoon – but felt more like 39 degrees with the humidex. This is the first heat event of the season.

Lows are only predicted to go down as far as 20 degrees overnight Monday with relief expected by the middle of the week.

Officials with Ottawa Public Health are reminding people about the risk of heat related illness on hot days. Symptoms for heat stroke or heat exhaustion can include swelling or a rash, cramps, headache and fainting.

“It is a concern, you want to start drinking water and if it gets to the point where you’re starting to have that confusion, I would call a nurse or a doctor,” said Birgit Isernhagen, with Environment Health Protection.

Isernhagen said avoiding the sun for long periods of time and staying hydrated are key during a heat warning.

Other ways to cool down include seeking a shaded area, a swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.