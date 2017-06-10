

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and the region.

It says highs around 31 degrees are expected for Sunday and Monday. Lows will only go down as far as 20 degrees overnight with things expected to cool off by the middle of the week.

You're reminded to look out for young children and the elderly, drink plenty of water, and never leave children or pets in a parked car.