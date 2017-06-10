Heat warning issued for Ottawa and region
Environment Canada is expecting the first "heat event" of the year Sunday and Monday.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 4:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 10, 2017 4:18PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and the region.
It says highs around 31 degrees are expected for Sunday and Monday. Lows will only go down as far as 20 degrees overnight with things expected to cool off by the middle of the week.
You're reminded to look out for young children and the elderly, drink plenty of water, and never leave children or pets in a parked car.