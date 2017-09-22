

CTV Ottawa





A heat warning remains in effect in the capital region as temperatures and humidity are expected to increase over the weekend.

Friday kicked off the start of fall, but with a high of 27, the temperature made it feel like the middle of summer. Temperatures are expected to rise again and reach between 30-32 degrees Saturday and Sunday. With the humidex, values are expected to feel more like 40.

A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa and much of eastern and southern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. Unseasonably warm temperatures and humidity are also likely to persist into early next week

The last time Ottawa reached 29 degrees on September 23rd was 100 years ago, according to weather enthusiast Rolf Campbell from YOW Records.

The highest recorded temperatures at the Ottawa Airport for September 23 and 24 are 28.9°C and 28.5°C, respectively.

“This is nature’s attempt to make up for the bummer of a summer, and what we could see this weekend is wall to wall sunshine, not a drop of rain, no threatening weather, and temperatures that could be record breaking,” said David Phillips, Senior Climatologist at Environment Canada.

While many will get outside this weekend experts are reminding people that during extreme heat comes the risk of heat-related illness, especially to young children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

To stay safe, experts suggest scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest part of the day seek, taking regular breaks throughout the day in a cool place such as a shaded area, or an air-conditioned spot.

The City of Ottawa has also re-opened the majority of splash pads this weekend to help residents cool off.

Ottawa’s public beaches remain closed for the season.