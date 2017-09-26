

Forget sweater weather, a heat warning continues here in Ottawa for a fourth straight day as we witness record breaking temperatures for two straight days. We may also break another record temperature later today. According to Environment Canada, the nation's capital reached 33.0 C on Monday afternoon, breaking the hottest September 25 recorded at the Ottawa International Airport. On Sunday, we broke the hottest September 24 on record by reaching 31.4C. The old heat record was 28.5C back in 2010. By Sunday, Ottawa also marked 13 days of temperatures above 25C, not even seen this past Summer. As well, we've had 18 days without rain, another novelty this year.

It's a tough one in the classroom for some students. Not all schools in Ottawa have air conditioning. About half of Ottawa's Catholic schools have full air conditioning and about 40 percent of Public schools have it.

The Elementary Teachers Federation is asking the government to set a maximum temperature which would mean shutting down schools in extreme heat.

So whether you enjoy the heat or not, the temperature is expected to drop to about 18C by Thursday.