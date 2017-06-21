

CTV Ottawa





The most popular items in a vending machine are often not the healthiest but research shows sugary snacks are the ones kids often purchase.

“Kids will go for sugar when they have the choice,” said mother Rachel Halldorson.

Ottawa Public Health wants to restrict food and beverage marketing to kids on city properties and at schools.

According to a recent study by the Heart and Stroke foundation, childhood obesity levels in Canada have tripled since 1979.

OPH has launched an online survey for people to have their say on the issue and what they’d like to see changed.

Participants have until August 14, 2017 to complete the anonymous survey.