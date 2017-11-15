

CTV Ottawa





The new operator of the Rideau Carleton Raceway took a gamble and it paid off.

Hard Rock International, which took over operations of the Raceway, got approval Wednesday from the Committee of Adjustment to build 35 tables at its proposed $ 320 casino and raceway.

The move comes weeks after City Council gave the group the go-ahead to build 21 tables, the maximum the site is zoned for.

"I don't believe this is the appropriate place for this decision to be made," said Councillor Diane Deans.

Deans said Hard Rock International is getting off "on a bad foot" with the community by bypassing city council in favour of the Committee of Adjustment, a quasi-judicial body tasked with reviewing "minor" variances in planning and zoning.

"I believe that a decision on gaming in the capital is one made at the council table, with the full benefit of studies and an opportunity for the public to weigh in," Deans said after the morning meeting. "To me, using the backdoor of the community of adjustment is bad faith."

Represenatives from Hard Rock International would not talk on camera but during the meeting they said the change is essentially "invisible variance." They said the outside of the site will not change but that about 5,000 square feet of office space will be renovated to fit the new tables. They also said an increase in 14 tables from what council already approved is a relatively small change given the scope of the planned renovations.

Area resident Pamela Morse said she wishes further study had been done on the subject.

"They aren't following the regular city process which would trigger traffic studies, environmental studies, and urban design criteria would have to be met," she said.

"They are taking about an increase of 67 per cent in the number of gaming tables, which would give the Ottawa Gatineau region 100 tables for about 1.5 million residents."

Hard Rock International has proposed a $320 million renovation of the Rideau Carleton Raceway.