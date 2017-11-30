

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating a late night shooting in the west-end.

Police received calls around 10:30 p.m. last night about gunshots fired in the area of Baseline Road and Highgate Road.

Witnesses reported two cars fleeing the scene after the shots were fired.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground.

No injuries have been reported, and there are no suspects.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.