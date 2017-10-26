

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OPP in the Ottawa Valley are investigating after half a dozen guns were stolen from a home.

According to police - theives broke into a home on Letts Cemetery Road near Eganville sometime between October 15th and 22nd.

They made off with two shotguns, four rifles and a couple of flat screen TVs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Petawawa Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).