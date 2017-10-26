Guns stolen after break-in in Ottawa Valley
Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of man found in Kenora, Ont. (File Image)
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 6:16PM EDT
OPP in the Ottawa Valley are investigating after half a dozen guns were stolen from a home.
According to police - theives broke into a home on Letts Cemetery Road near Eganville sometime between October 15th and 22nd.
They made off with two shotguns, four rifles and a couple of flat screen TVs.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Petawawa Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).