Gruesome details by pathologist in Ian Bush triple-murder trial
Ian Bush, 62, grins during jury selection. Bush is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2007 killings of three Ottawa seniors. (PHOTO CREDIT: Greg Banning)
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 11:50AM EDT
More testimony today in the Ian Bush first degree triple-murder trial.
The 61-year-old faces three counts of first degree murder in the 2007 deaths of retired tax judge Alban Garon, his wife Raymonde and friend Marie-Claire Beniskos.
