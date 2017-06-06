

CTV Ottawa





A landlord that has come under fire from tenants who accuse him of not paying the gas bills for their apartments may finally be fixing the problem.

Some of Chi Ho's tenants have been complaning for weeks that Golden Dragon Ho properties have not had gas or hot water for weeks. It's believed the company owes hundreds of thousands in bills, with some buildings going into foreclosure.

But after CTV Ottawa's inquiries on Tuesday, MPP Lisa MacLeod said in the late afternoon that Chi contacted her and said the bank will pay the bills in arrears as early as tomorrow.

MacLeod said she is working to confirm that with RBC.

CTV's Catherine Lathem reports.