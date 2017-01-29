

CTV Ottawa





A library advocacy group ‘Bookmark the Core’ is making a last-ditch effort to change the proposed location of the new central library.

On Friday, the group released a video suggesting space near the Rideau Canal or Confederation Park as better alternatives to the recommended site at LeBreton Flats.

“We have this idea of going for a skate then coming to warm up in the library, or running errands at City Hall and then popping into the library because we want to see multi-destination visits and the library being in the centre of everything,” said Emilie Taman, Co-Chair of Bookmark the Core.

Taman is concerned the space on Wellington St. is not centrally located, as well, that the steep sidewalks surrounding the area will be a challenge for people with walkers, those in wheelchairs, or those pushing baby strollers.

After viewing the video Mayor Jim Watson dismissed Confederation Park as an option, tweeting: “Concern by public that some advocates want to tear up Confed Park to build library! I will NEVER take scarce greenspace away from Centretown.”

“To keep pushing to try to eviscerate greenspace in the downtown core makes no sense at all, so I think we need to stick to our plan, build a new library for the future, but not take up valuable greenspace that is so scarce in Centertown,” Watson said.

The Ottawa Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday to make a decision on the location and Chair, Councillor Tim Tierny, said he feels strongly it will be reached.

“I’m feeling very hopeful that we’re going to see something iconic moving ahead - Tuesday will be the first change for the city of Ottawa when it comes to libraries,” he said.

Still, Bookmark the Core will be at that meeting asking for a delay.

“If it is going to be successful it needs to be situated in the right place, and in our view it might be worth putting the brakes on it a little bit, listening more, thinking outside the box about other locations before precipitating a decision just because there was a timeline attacked,” Taman said.