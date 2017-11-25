Grey Cup weekend is here. If you're looking to enjoy some festivities, here is a full breakdown.

EVENTS

Saturday only

The Grey Cup Festival HQ (presented by Shaw): 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Lansdowne Park; free

Family Fun Zone (presented by Canada 150): 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Landsdowne Park skate court, basketball court, and Great Lawn; free

Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at TD Place Arena; free

Nissan Titan Street Festival: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Aberdeen Square; free

CFLPA Players’ HQ: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Heart & Crown in the ByWard Market

RNation Party (presented by Budweiser): 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Thursday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion; $10.00.

The Spirit of Edmonton: 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at the Lowertown Brewery and Sens House on York Street.

Bomber House: 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at Eve Nightclub on York Street

Concert Series (Presented by TD): 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at TD Place Arena; $104.80 for all three days.

Riderville: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park; $10 cover charge

Lion’s Den (presented by Budweiser) 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at the Great Canadian Cabin on York Street; no cover, 19+

Stamps House: 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Industria at TD Place; $10.00 at the door, 19+

The 10th Annual Grey Cup Down East Kitchen Party: 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Delta Hotel’s City Center Ballroom 101 Lyon Street North; $10.00, 19+

Gridiron Gals Women’s Event (Presented by Big Bill Wines): 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Shaw Centre; $50.00

Montreal Huddle: 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Fly Bar on Rideau Street; $20.00

The Shipyard at the Grey Cup Argos’ Team Party: 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Barley Mow on Bank Street

Cheer Extravaganza: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at TD Place Arena; free

Concert Series (Presented by TD): Trooper and April Wine: 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at TD Place Arena; $45.00

Saturday and Sunday

Pigskin Pete’s Pub Crawl (presented by Coors Light): 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. AND 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at The Cornerstone, the Clocktower, Bier Market, and The Senate on Bank.

Sunday only

VIP Tailgate Party (presented by Casino Lac-Leamy) 2:00 p.m. until post-game at the Aberdeen Pavilion; $150.00

Grey Cup Tailgate Party (presented by Nissan): 12:00 p.m. until the end of the game, at the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park; you must have a Grey Cup game ticket to attend this event.

The 105th Grey Cup game (presented by Shaw): 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at TD Place Stadium; This event is sold out.