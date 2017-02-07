Grey Cup rematch: REDBLACKS start 2017 season at home
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 1:15PM EST
The Ottawa REDBLACKS will start the 2017 CFL season with a rematch of Grey Cup opponents Calgary Stampeders.
The REDBLACKS home opener will take place on Friday, June 23, 2017, 7:30 pm at TD Place.
Ottawa will travel to Calgary for a western road trip game a week later.
The 2017 Grey Cup game will be played in Ottawa at TD Place November 26.
Ottawa REDBLACKS are the defending Grey Cup Champions defeating Calgary 39-33 in a thrilling overtime victory last November.
