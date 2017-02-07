

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa REDBLACKS will start the 2017 CFL season with a rematch of Grey Cup opponents Calgary Stampeders.

The REDBLACKS home opener will take place on Friday, June 23, 2017, 7:30 pm at TD Place.

Ottawa will travel to Calgary for a western road trip game a week later.

The 2017 Grey Cup game will be played in Ottawa at TD Place November 26.

Ottawa REDBLACKS are the defending Grey Cup Champions defeating Calgary 39-33 in a thrilling overtime victory last November.

