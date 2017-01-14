

CTV Ottawa





The Rideau Canal’s 47th season is underway.

The green flag officially went up along 4.4 kilometers of the canal Saturday morning. The stretch is between the Laurier Avenue Bridge and the Bronson Avenue Bridge.

Skaters can get to the ice by access points between Laurier and Bronson. The public is asked not to venture onto the closed sections of the Skateway.

The National Capital Commission says they will continue to work to open the other sections of the canal- weather permitting.

There were only 18 skating days last year due to weather- the lowest number of days on record.