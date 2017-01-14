Green flag goes up on Rideau Canal Skateway
Parliament Hill is viewed in the distance as skaters make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:30PM EST
The Rideau Canal’s 47th season is underway.
The green flag officially went up along 4.4 kilometers of the canal Saturday morning. The stretch is between the Laurier Avenue Bridge and the Bronson Avenue Bridge.
Skaters can get to the ice by access points between Laurier and Bronson. The public is asked not to venture onto the closed sections of the Skateway.
The National Capital Commission says they will continue to work to open the other sections of the canal- weather permitting.
There were only 18 skating days last year due to weather- the lowest number of days on record.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- 40 seniors displaced after fire at Gatineau retirement residence
- East-end residents say government employees claiming street side spots
- Queensway Carleton Hospital confirms norovirus outbreak
- Ottawa woman facing charges for over $33,000 of defrauding
- Two men wanted after violent Centretown home invasion
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Rideau Canal skateway to open Saturday morning
- East-end residents say government employees claiming street side spots
- Missing 21-year-old man located safe
- Ottawa woman facing charges for over $33,000 of defrauding
- Queensway Carleton Hospital confirms norovirus outbreak
- Green flag goes up on Rideau Canal Skateway
- Table for one thousand, please.
- Two men wanted after violent Centretown home invasion
Advertisement