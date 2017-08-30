

Ottawa Fire says three people will be displaced after a grease fire in their Vanier apartment.

Firefighters were called to an apartment at 280 Blake Boulevard at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday because the stove was on fire.

The grease fire was under control by 7:32 p.m.

No one was hurt, but the apartment was damaged by smoke, forcing three adults out of their home.

Victim Services is helping them out.

A dollar loss estimate was not determined.